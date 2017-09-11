Radius Health presents positive data for TYMLOS injection from the ACTIVExtend trial

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) presents results from the completed ACTIVExtend study in an abstract titled “Sustained Fracture Risk Reduction with Sequential Abaloparatide/Alendronate: Results of ACTIVExtend” at the ASBMR 2017 Annual Meeting in Denver, Colorado.

In ACTIVExtend, patients who had completed 18 months of TYMLOS or placebo in the ACTIVE Phase 3 trial were transitioned to receive 24 additional months of open-label alendronate. Patients who received this sequential therapy demonstrated statistically significant fracture risk reductions through 3.5 years.

At the 43-month timepoint, the previous TYMLOS-treated patients had a 84% relative risk reduction in the incidence of new vertebral fractures and a 39% risk reduction in nonvertebral fractures compared with women who received placebo followed by alendronate.

Marketing Authorisation Application for abaloparatide-SC was validated and is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency.