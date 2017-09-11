Alamos Gold acquires Richmont Mines

Richmont Mines (NYSEMKT:RIC) announces that it was acquired by Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) for a total equity value of $770M and enterprise value of $683M.

Under the terms of the deal, Richmont shares will be exchanged at the rate of 1.385 Alamos share for each Richmont share.

The exchange ratio implies a 22% premium from Richmont's closing price on September 8.

Upon completion of the transaction, existing Alamos shareholders will own 77% of the pro forma company and Richmont shareholders will own 23%.

RIC +11.52% premarket to $10.65.

