Array Bio's binimetinib/encorafenib combo extends progression-free survival in certain advanced melanoma patients in late-stage study; shares ahead 7% premarket

Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) is up 7% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement of positive data from the second part of a Phase 3 clinical trial, COLUMBUS, assessing binimetinib (45 mg twice daily) and encorafenib (300 mg once daily) (COMBO300) in patients with BRAF-positive advanced, unresectable/metastatic melanoma. The results were presented at ESMO in Madrid.

Median progression-free survival (PFS) in the treatment group was 12.9 months compared to 9.2 months for patients receiving encorafenib alone with 23% less risk of cancer progression or death (hazard ratio: 0.77).

In July, the company submitted two NDAs to the FDA seeking approval of COMBO450 (binimetinib 45 mg twice daily + encorafenib 450 mg once daily) for the treatment of patients with BRAF-positive advanced, unresectable/metastatic melanoma.

Part 2 of COLUMBUS was specifically designed to assess the contribution of binimetinib by reducing the dose of encorafenib to 300 mg in the combo arm.

