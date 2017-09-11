Marinus Pharma's ganaxolone shows treatment effect in mid-stage study in rare seizure disorder; shares ahead 28% premarket

Nano cap Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) is up 28% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of positive top-line data from an open-label Phase 2 study assessing Orphan Drug-tagged ganaxolone in patients with CDKL5, a rare X-linked neurological disorder characterized by seizures that begin in an infant's early life.

Patients received up the 1,800 mg/day of oral ganaxolone, in addition to their current therapy, for up to 26 weeks. In the intent-to-treat group, the median decrease in 28-day seizure frequency was 43% (n=7) while the median increase from baseline in seizure-free days was 78% (n=5).

The data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and for publication.

The company plans to advance ganaxolone into Phase 3 development for the indication.

The company will host a conference call this morning at 9:00 am ET to discuss the results.