NexGen acquires remaining stake in Dufferin Lake property

NexGen Energy (NYSEMKT:NXE) buys out the remaining 40% stake from Rainmaker Resources and Eagle Trail Properties in the Dufferin Lake property.

Upon closing of the transaction, the company will hold a 100% interest in the property.

NexGen will issue 83.33K shares to Eagle Trail Properties and 27.78K shares to Rainmaker Resources in consideration for the asset.

The transactions rep an aggregate of $320K of shares at a deemed price of $2.88 per share

The acquisition is expected to close on or about September 18.

Source: Press Release