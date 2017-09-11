Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) initiated with Buy rating and $21 (106% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) initiated with Market Outperform rating and $20 (194% upside) price target by JMP Securities.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) upgraded to Outperform with a $159 (23% upside) price target by Raymond James.

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) upgraded to Outperform with a $16 (23% upside) price target by Cowen and Company.

Sabra Health (NASDAQ:SBRA) upgraded to Neutral with a $24 (5% upside) price target by Mizuho Securities.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) downgraded to Neutral by BTIG Research.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) price target raised to $29 (64% upside) by Stifel citing Indoximod potential.

Source: Bloomberg