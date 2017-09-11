Equinix buying Itconic, CloudMas for €215M

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) is moving into Spain and Portugal with a €215M purchase of Itconic and its subsidiary CloudMas from the Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG).

Itconic is a leading provider of data center, connectivity and cloud infrastructure solutions in the two countries, and CloudMas focuses on supporting the cloud in enterprises.

Itconic generates about €55.5M in revenues annualized from Q2.

The deal includes five data centers in four metros (two in Madrid, one in Barcelona, one in Seville, one in Lisbon) adding about 322,000 gross square feet of International Business Exchange space.