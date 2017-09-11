Ignyta's RXDX-105 shows treatment effect in certain lung cancer patients in early-stage study; shares ahead 7% premarket

Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) is up 7% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive data from a Phase 1b clinical trial assessing RXDX-105 in a rare subpopulation of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic mutations called RET fusions. The results were presented as ESMO in Madrid.

The preliminary response rate was 75% in RET inhibitor-naive NSCLC RET fusion-positive patients (n=8), including six partial responders. Median duration of response has net been reached.

The company says it will complete the study with no additional enrollment. It will continue to discuss RXDX-105 will potential development partners and will update investors in H1 2018.

