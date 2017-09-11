Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

TAHO +42% on reinstating the Escobal mining license of Tahoe's Guatemalan subsidiary, Minera San Rafael.

MRNS +43% on top-line data from the Phase 2 open-label study in patients with CDKL5 disorder support advancing ganaxolone into a definitive late-stage clinical trial.

IDRA +22% .

HRTG +18% .

LINU +14% on three-year strategic cooperation agreement with The Peoples Insurance Company of China Limited’s.

HCI +14% .

UVE +14% .

TEVA +14% .

RNN +11% on announced that final data on the Supinoxin™ Phase I clinical study in solid tumors were presented at the 2017 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress.

RIC +10% on being acquired by Richmont Mines.

AHL +9% .

RXDX +7% on treatment effect in certain lung cancer patients in early-stage study.

ARRY +7% on announcement of binimetinib/encorafenib combo extends progression-free survival in certain advanced melanoma patients in late-stage study.

CRNT +6% .