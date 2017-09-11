Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

TAHO +42% on reinstating the Escobal mining license of Tahoe's Guatemalan subsidiary, Minera San Rafael.
MRNS +43% on top-line data from the Phase 2 open-label study in patients with CDKL5 disorder support advancing ganaxolone into a definitive late-stage clinical trial.
IDRA +22%.
HRTG +18%.
LINU +14% on three-year strategic cooperation agreement with The Peoples Insurance Company of China Limited’s.
HCI +14%.
UVE +14%.
TEVA +14%.
RNN +11% on announced that final data on the Supinoxin™ Phase I clinical study in solid tumors were presented at the 2017 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress.
RIC +10% on being acquired by Richmont Mines.
AHL +9%.
RXDX +7% on treatment effect in certain lung cancer patients in early-stage study.
ARRY +7% on announcement of binimetinib/encorafenib combo extends progression-free survival in certain advanced melanoma patients in late-stage study.
CRNT +6%.
