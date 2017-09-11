Charter to offer new senior secured debt

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is offering a new set of senior secured notes, including yet another series of 30-year notes similar to offerings earlier this year.

The company will offer senior secured notes due March 2028, along with senior secured notes due 2047 that will be part of the same series as 5.375% notes due 2047 that were issued on April 20 and a follow-on offering on July 6.

Net proceeds will go to general purposes, "including buybacks of the Class A common stock of Charter or common units of Charter Communications Holdings, LLC."