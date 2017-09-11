Goldman taking retail banking effort to U.K.

The highfalutin investment bank has made headlines over the past months for its efforts to attract "mom and pop" customers in the U.S. - including online savings accounts accepting deposits as a low as $1, and the launch of a consumer-lending platform.

Goldman (NYSE:GS) is now taking those efforts overseas, with plans to launch online deposit accounts in the U.K. by the middle of 2018, writes Ben McLannahan in the FT. Over time, says Goldman's Stephen Scherr, it could look to add a consumer-lending operation.

The retail push comes as Goldman's traditional operations are struggling to find consistent growth.