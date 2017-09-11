Rexahn Pharma updates on pipeline candidates Supinoxin and RX-3117; shares ahead 6%

Thinly traded nano cap Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (RNN +5.7% ) jumps out the gate this morning after the company announced updated data on pipeline candidates Supinoxin and RX-3117 at ESMO in Madrid.

Phase 1 results on Supinoxin, an orally available small molecule inhibitor of phosphorylated-p68 (P-p68), showed it to be safe and well-tolerated at 250 mg once daily for five days on, two days off for four consecutive weeks, the selected regimen for a Phase 2a study, initiated in February, in patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer who have failed multiple prior lines of chemo.

Preclinical data on RX-3117, in combination with Celgene's Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel), showed effectiveness in a pancreatic cancer model and an additive effect with Abraxane. A Phase 2 study in newly diagnosed pancreatic cancer patients is next. RX-3317, an orally available small molecule nucleoside compound, also showed a treatment effect in preclinical models when combined with a checkpoint inhibitor. It has Orphan Drug status in the U.S. for pancreatic cancer.