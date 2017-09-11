Public Storage leads self-storage names lower following Irma

All of Public Storage's (PSA -2.5% ) Florida properties (284), and nine in So. Carolina and Georgia are temporarily closed while Irma blows through. The impact to them from the storm is not yet known.

Turning to Houston, all 116 of PSA's properties have been reopened, but seven more severely properties will have to be demolished and rebuilt.

The entire sector is in the red this session, perhaps as Irma's less-than-feared impact means less incremental demand for self-storage services.