Toshiba +1.5% after reports of raised bid from Bain/SK Hynix

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) is up 1.5% after news of a new flash memory fab and word from Reuters that the buyer group including Bain Capital and SK Hynix has boosted its offer for Toshiba Memory to ¥2.4T (about $22.3B).

That includes a ¥200B investment in infrastructure, is up from an initial bid of about ¥1.94T, and is reportedly in response to a revised bid from Western Digital (WDC +1.2% ) that is likely higher than their own reported offer of ¥1.9T.

Sources tell Reuters that all three bidder groups, including Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF, OTCPK:HNHAF) have roped in Apple to boost the bids.

Toshiba's board meets on Wednesday to go over offers, Reuters says.