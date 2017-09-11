Irma could help AIG's SIFI case

AIG has more than $31B in property-insurance exposure to just Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties alone, according to Bloomberg. That puts it as having the 2nd-largest exposure to Southeastern Florida (#1 is Universal Insurance Holdings, whose specialty is writing coverage in hurricane zones).

That few expect AIG to have any issues in weathering Irma speaks to the solidity of its balance sheet, writes Stephen Gandel, thus strengthening its case to be removed from the non-bank SIFI list (the insurer, of course, has stopped writing derivatives on MBS).