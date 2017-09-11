BioVascular withdraws termination notice related to Galena's GALE-401, advancement may included licensing partner; shares down 3%

Nano cap Galena Biopharma (GALE -2.9% ) slips on light volume on the heels of its announcement that licensee BioVascular has withdrawn its notice of termination and will stay the course with the development of Phase 3-stage GALE-401, although advancement could include a licensing partner if the companies decide to forego internal development.

GALE-401 is a controlled-release formulation of thrombocytosis med anagrelide (Shire's Agrylin). Its value proposition is equivalent efficacy with less adverse side effects by virtue of its longer half-life and reduced maximum plasma concentration.