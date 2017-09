Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NYSE:GT) is the top pick in auto from Morgan Stanley on its view that the company is protected from the risks to the industry of EV disruption.

The firm also points out that Goodyear doesn't face the same risks as automakers from the light vehicle credit cycle and used car pricing trends. Shares are relatively cheap at ~8X 2018 earnings estimates and 5X 2018 EBITDA, MS adds.