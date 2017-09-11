ComScore shrinks board, names interim CFO; shares -6%

ComScore (SCOR -6% ) is shaking up its board and leadership as the latest moves in its long-running situation involving multiple restatements of financial quarters.

The board is shrinking to five members after seven directors made a determination to exit. That move follows a refreshment recommendation from a special committee made up of two recently appointed independent directors (including new Chair Sue Riley).

It's also named David Kay as interim chief financial officer and treasurer effective immediately. Kay is co-founder and managing partner of CrossCountry Consulting. Existing CFO David Chemerow resigned the company effective last Friday to pursue other opportunities.

William Engel, Russell Fradin, Lisa Gersh, Mark Harris, William J. Henderson, Ronald J. Korn and Joshua Peirez are leaving the board.

In an update on the restatements, comScore says it "continues to work diligently" but the restatement and audits have been "more complex and time-consuming than previously anticipated."

"Consequently, the company now intends to complete and file restated financial information for 2013 and 2014 together with audited financial statements for fiscal years 2015, 2016 and 2017 in a consolidated filing with the SEC, the earliest date for which is expected to be in March 2018."

It's also reached a proposed settlement on a securities class action where the related stockholders will receive $27.2M in cash and $82.8M in stock; the cash will be funded by comScore insurers. A second settlement of shareholder derivative actions would have comScore get $10M in cash funded by its insurer.