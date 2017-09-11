Summit nabs $62M BARDA contract for C. diff candidate ridinilazole; shares ahead 8%

Thinly traded micro cap Summit Therapeutics (SMMT +7.7% ) heads north on triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 41K shares, in response to its announcement that HHS's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has awarded it a contract valued as high as $62M to support the regulatory and clinical development of antibiotic ridinilazole for the treatment of Clostridium difficile (C. diff) infection.

Under the terms of the contract, Summit is eligible to receive $32M to support FDA approval of the protocols and commencement of enrollment in two Phase 3 clinical trials. The company is eligible for additional funding of $30M contingent on the achievement of certain milestones, including the completion of the late-stage studies and other activities related to the preparation of the NDA.