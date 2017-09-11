Google appeals EU's record €2.4B fine

As expected, Google (GOOG +0.5% , GOOGL +0.5% ) has appealed the record €2.4B fine lobbied against it by the European Union, shortly before a deadline to do so.

That sets up what could be a years-long battle over the fine.

An EU spokeswoman tells The Wall Street Journal that the company hasn't filed an emergency injunction tied to the decision; without that, Google would be obliged to pay the fine and comply with other elements of the ruling.

Meanwhile, Google confirmed the appeal but isn't sharing the legal rationale it's applying in the decision.