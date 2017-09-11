Credit Suisse adjusts estimates on General Mills

Credit Suisse updates estimates on General Mills (GIS +0.6% ) to reflect recent commentary from the food giant's management.

The investment firm lowers its Q1 2018 EPS forecast to $0.74 from $0.78 and Q2 2018 EPS estimate to $0.82 from $0.89, while raising EPS estimate on the back half. "Sales and margins are expected to increase in 2H through increased contributions from innovation and seasonal business boosts, compensating for the reduced 1H," observes CS.

After adding up the four quarters, Credit Suisse sees General Mills reporting full-year EPS of $3.09 vs. $3.11 consensus.