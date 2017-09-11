Roche's Zelboraf flunks late-stage melanoma study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, BRIM8, assessing Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.3% ) Zelboraf (vemurafenib) in patients with BRAF V600 mutation-positive melanoma failed to achieve its primary endpoint of significantly reducing the risk of recurrence (disease-free survival or DFS) in stage IIIC patients.

Median DFS in stage IIIC patients was 22.31 months compared to 15.4 months for placebo (p=0.2598).

A 46% reduction in recurrence risk was seen in stage IIC - IIIB patients but median DFS was not reached.

Complete data are being presented today at ESMO in Madrid.