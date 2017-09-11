Spain fines Facebook €1.2M for data usage

Facebook (FB +1.3% ) has received just a €1.2M fine (about $1.4M) from Spain's data watchdog for allegedly collecting personal information that could be used in advertising.

That's a minuscule amount compared to quarterly revenues of some $8B.

Spain's AEPD conducted the probe alongside others in Europe, and says that Facebook didn't sufficiently inform its users about how it would use the data.

It also criticized Facebook's use of cookies to collect data from non-users on other pages that feature its "Like" button.