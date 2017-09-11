AbbVie's upadacitinib successful in late-stage RA study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, SELECT-BEYOND, assessing AbbVie's (ABBV +0.5% ) upadacitinib (ABT-494) in patients with moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who failed to respond adequately to biologic DMARDs achieved its primary endpoints and all secondary endpoints with both doses (15 mg and 30 mg).

Results showed patients in the two treatment arms experienced statistically significant improvements in RA symptoms compared to placebo. Specifically, the proportions of participants achieving ACR20/50/70 in the 15 mg and 30 mg arms were 65%/34%/12% and 56%/36%/23%, respectively, vesus 28%/12%/7% for placebo.

The results were consistent with SELECT-NEXT, reported in June.

There were two deaths reported in SELECT-BEYOND, one due to heart failure and presumed pulmonary embolism, and the other unknown. Neither was related to the study drug.

The company is also evaluating upadacitinib in psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis and atopic dermatitis.

