CNBC: Ackman's holdings of ADP common stock at 2%

With a proxy fight against Automatic Data Processing (ADP -0.9% ) not losing any steam, Pershing Square's Bill Ackman has just about 2% of common shares after doing only a partial conversion of derivatives.

The rest of Ackman's overall 8.3% stake remains in derivatives, David Faber reports, saying sources believe Ackman didn't want to spend the money it took to convert the entire position to common shares.

His latest offer to simply expand the board by three seats to add his nominees was rebuffed by the board, which said Ackman's plan presented "very significant" risks.

