Teva's migraine candidate fremanezumab shows significant treatment benefit in late-stage study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, HALO, assessing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (TEVA +22.1% ) fremanezumab for the prevention of migraine demonstrated its efficacy for all 25 primary and secondary analyses in both monthly and quarterly dosing regimens. The results were presented at the 18th Congress of the International Headache Society in Vancouver, Canada.

Patients with chronic migraine treated with fremanezumab experienced a statistically significant reduction in the number of migraine days of at least moderate severity compared to placebo [-4.6 days (monthly); -4.3 days (quarterly); -2.5 days placebo; p<0.0001].

Other endpoints included improvements in quality-of-life and health measures, less work productivity loss and significant reductions in impairment activity outside of work.

