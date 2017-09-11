CymaBay's seladelpar an Orphan Drug in Europe for primary biliary cholangitis; shares up 2%

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) recommends the designation of Orphan Drug status for CymaBay Therapeutics' (CBAY +2.3% ) seladelpar for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), a serious liver disease characterized by the progressive destruction of the bile ducts.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the EU is a 10-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

Phase 2-stage seladelpar is a selective, orally active PPARδ agonist that is also in development for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).