Inovio's INO-5150 shows treatment effect in early-stage prostate cancer study

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO +0.6% ) was up almost 10% before retracing in response to its announcement of preliminary Phase 1 data on prostate cancer candidate INO-5150. The company says treatment with immunotherapy INO-5150 produced T cell responses in 60% (n=35/58) of subjects. In addition, patients with specific CD8+ T cell responses experienced dampening in the rise of PSA and significant increases in PSA Doubling Times (PSA, prostate-specific antigen, is a biomarker for the cancer. Rapidly increasing values are associated with cancer progression).

The data were presented at ESMO in Madrid.

INO-5150 is designed to help the body's immune system overcome its "self-tolerance" of prostate cancer cells and generate a strong CD8+ killer T cell response to eliminate those cancer cells expressing those particular antigens.