Axios: SoftBank might invest $4B in self-driving car start-up

Axios reports that self-driving car start-up Zoox has approached SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) about a potential $3B to $4B funding round.

As always with these matters, talks are preliminary and may amount to nothing.

Axios sources say Zoox is seeking up to $1B in funding to power its way towards building a self-driving car from start to finish – an expensive process that would make the company stand out from the competition.

Competitors in the self-driving space include Alphabet’s Waymo, which has given up on building its own cars in exchange for putting its technology in mass produced vehicles with its tech, and Uber, which is currently on the wrong side of a lawsuit alleging it stole Waymo trade secrets.

Last month, SoftBank mulled an investment in Uber or its direct competitor Lyft.

