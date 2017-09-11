New Amazon Fire TV models on the way?

A leak from AFTVNews claims that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has two new Fire TV products in the works, per Engadget.

The first combines the traditional Fire TV with Echo Dot functionality to bring more Alexa control features including far-field microphones and speaker that will let users control the TV from across the room without it being turned on first. The Fire TV can handle 4K HDR video at 60 frames per second.

The other “mid-tier” Fire TV lacks the full Alexa experience but could pack the same video potential and would give Amazon an entrant on the level of Google’s Chromecast Ultra. Amazon’s winning device strategy has remained developing products across a wider price range than the competition.

Apple is expected to announce its own 4K-capable Apple TV at tomorrow’s launch event in an attempt to close the huge market share gap with Amazon. According to a Parks Associates report, Apple’s Q1 streaming market share dropped to 15%, down 4% on the year, while the Amazon Fire TV grew from 16% to 24%.

