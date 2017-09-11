Raymond James: Hulu/Spotify bundle needs to catch on in media

Raymond James notes that a bundle created for college students by Spotify (Private:MUSIC) and Hulu (CMCSA -1.6% , DIS, FOX +0.8% , FOXA +0.8% , TWX +0.4% ) will likely be at the forefront of a trend, with subscription services sprouting like weeds.

The two companies will offer services that would cost $13/month on a stand-alone basis for just $4.99/month together, in a bundling move that's "frankly overdue" for media companies, says analyst Justin Patterson.

Fragmentation among subscription media services is growing, and marketing them isn't cheap, he notes. And Spotify and Hulu can add customers through the deal since there's modest overlap for the two among millennials.