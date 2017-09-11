Natus Medical to buy neurosurgery assets from Integra for $47.5M; shares ahead 8%

Natus Medical (BABY +8.2% ) inks an agreement with Integra LifeSciences Holdings (IART +1.8% ) to purchase certain of its neurosurgery assets for $47.5M in cash. The business currently generates ~$50M in annual sales.

Natus will acquire the global Camino ICP monitoring product line, including the San Diego-based manufacturing facility, and the U.S. rights to Integra's fixed pressure shunts, Codman's DURAFORM dural graft implant, standard EVD catheters and CSF collection systems.

Integra is divesting the assets in order to get the FTC's blessing on its proposed acquisition of Johnson & Johnson's Codman Neurosurgery business.

Both transactions should close next month. Natus will fund its deal with cash on hand and borrowings under its credit facility.