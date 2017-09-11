KGI Securities expects iPhone X to launch in "severe short supply"

KGI Securities expects Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) premium iPhone model to have “severe short supply for a while.”

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo writes that suppliers can only build about 10K units per day of the premium iPhone X, previously called the iPhone 8.

The report echoes long-standing rumors about supply issues related to the model’s OLED panels, Apple’s over-dependence on Samsung for those supplies, and difficulties integrating fingerprint sensors into the panels.

Apple shares are up 1.7%.

