Nightmarish 'It' wakes up sleeping box office, smashes records

Expectations for the film adaptation of Stephen King's It (TWX +0.3% ) to break an industrywide box-office slump were building ever higher as last weekend approached -- and the Warner Bros. film topped even bullish expectations, with a $123M opening that broke a number of records.

The horror film (the first of two to be based on the lengthy novel) took up more than 75% of the overall box-office draw, and became the biggest ever fall opening (as well as the biggest September opening) and the biggest opening for a horror film.

It's also the second-best opening by any R-rated film (Deadpool opened with $132.4M last February).

That all occurred despite scores of theaters closed in Florida (a state that usually makes up 5.5%-6.5% of domestic grosses) due to Hurricane Irma.