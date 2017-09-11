Deutsche Bank downgrades Kroger due to short-term pressures

Deutsch Bank's downgrade on Kroger (KR +0.9% ) to Hold from Buy is based on concerns over short-term results.

"KR is entering a period of increased investment, with a greater emphasis on digital and e-commerce, which will be critical in positioning the business for long-term growth during a period of rapid change in the U.S. food retail landscape where the lines between traditional grocers, online competitors, discounters and restaurants are becoming increasingly blurred," writes analyst Shane Higgins.

"As such, we expect sales and earnings growth for the next few years to be below historical averages," he adds.