Samsung announces 11nm process, new VR partnered products

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) announces the addition of a 11nm FinFet process to its foundry portfolio, per Nikkei Asian Review.

The 11nm-made chips will offer 15% better performance with a 10% smaller size than current 14nm processes.

The chips will begin production in 1H18 with mid- and high-range options to suit a variety of smartphone products.

Samsung will kick off its 7nm chip production in 2H18 using the latest tech in photolithographic fabrication. The company has gone through 200K silicon wafers in developing the tech over the past three years.

In other Samsung news, the company rolls out a number of partnered VR products at Mobile World Congress Americas. The products include VirZOOM, which enables enhanced workouts through Samsung Gear VR headsets, and a number of wearables that integrate with the company’s smartwatches.

Read the press release with all the VR products here.

Previously: Samsung says Note8 preorders top previous Note models (Sept. 8)