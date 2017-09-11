Vertex in the red on cautious STAT article regarding Kalydeco development; shares down 1%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX -1.2% ) slips into the red after being up as much as 2.6%. The culprit appears to be an article by STAT News' Adam Feuerstein who cites the company's quiet termination of a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating a long-acting version of Kalydeco (ivacaftor) in cystic fibrosis patients with CFTR gating mutations. Per ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated completion was last month.

The company says development remains on track but apparently is mum on the reason for terminating (or at least not reporting the results) the trial.