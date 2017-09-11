Moody's keeps stable outlook on Charter debt sales

Moody's has given a Ba1 rating to proposed notes from Charter Communications (CHTR -2.4% ), which has been loading up on debt this month, in part to have cash available for buybacks.

The firm is maintaining a Ba2 corporate family rating on Charter, supported by "the company's large scale and moderate leverage" even after acquiring Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks.

Moody's expects Charter's debt-to-EBITDA to stay below 4.5x over its rating horizon, and that Charter will continue to generate positive free cash flow and maintain liquidity.