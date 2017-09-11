Sinclair sets early renewal with four CBS affiliates

With the FCC poring over its $3.9B deal for Tribune Media (TRCO -0.4% ), Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI -0.9% ) has tied up another affiliation deal, setting a multi-year renewal with CBS (CBS -1.7% ) for outlets that were to expire at 2018's end.

The deal resets affiliation with CBS for Sinclair stations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Harlingen, Texas; and Portland, Maine; as well as a Syracuse, N.Y., affiliate covered by a Sinclair joint sales agreement.

The move points the way to an easier renewal of 20 other CBS affiliates at Sinclair.

The renewed stations reach a combined 1.5M homes; Sinclair's CBS stations overall reach 9M homes (about 8% of the country).