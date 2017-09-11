Gigamon leaps on reported purchase offer from Elliott's Evergreen

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) has spiked in the past few minutes, now up 4.1% , after Reuters reports that an Elliott Management affiliate has made an offer to buy the company.

Evergreen, the private-equity arm of Elliott, has made the offer, Reuters says quoting sources.

Shares briefly spiked 12% before immediately retrenching.

Gigamon has a market cap of about $1.64B.

Updated: Evergreen secured financing from two investment banks and recently made a formal bid for the company, Reuters says. A successful bid would mark the first time Elliott's P-E group led an acquisition that the activist side had put into play.

Evergreen had also taken part in an auction for LifeLock, where Elliott had taken an activist stake, though the company went to Symantec.