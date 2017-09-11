Gold sheds last week's advance as risk appetite returns

Hurricane Irma was way less than feared and North Korea refrained from any more missile tests over the weekend. What more could an equity investor ask for? The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq are all higher by more than 1% , and the 10-year Treasury yield has spiked 8 basis points to 2.13%.

Gold's 1.5% decline today brings the price down to its pre-Labor Day level of $1,331 per ounce. GLD -1.4%

