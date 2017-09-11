Late-stage study assessing subcutaneous formulation of Shire's Cinryze successful

A Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating subcutaneously administered SHP616 [C1 esterase inhibitor (human)] from Shire plc (SHPG +0.9% ) in patients at least 12 years old with symptomatic Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) met its primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints.

The study, SAHARA, assessed the ability of SHP616 to prevent angioedema attacks. Patients receiving a subcutaneous injection of 2,000 IU every three or four days experienced a statistically significant reduction in average HAE attack rate of of 2.32 per month (p<0.0001). Median HAE attack rate was reduced 79% from day 0 and 85% from day 14 compared to placebo. 78% of patients experienced at least a 50% reduction in HAE attack rate versus placebo while 38% of patients were attack-free during the treatment period compared to 9% for placebo.

Shire's intravenous formulation of C1 esterase inhibitor (human) is branded as CINRYZE, approved by the FDA in October 2008.