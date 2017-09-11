Godfrey taking over as motion picture head at Paramount

Paramount Pictures (VIA -1.3% , VIAB -0.3% ) -- back at the forefront of Viacom news after Friday news that it's yet to see payments from a $1B film finance deal from China -- changed out its motion picture group chief over the weekend.

Wyck Godfrey will replace Marc Evans as president of Paramount's Motion Picture Group, starting in January, as Evans moves into a production deal.

Godfrey, meanwhile, is coming out of a heavy production run that included the Maze Runner and Twilight franchises.

Godfrey will report to Paramount Chairman/CEO Jim Gianopulos, who took over his own role just six months ago.