Pitney Bowes and HP announce partnership extension

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) announces the renewal and extension of its global strategic alliance with HP (NYSE:HPQ).

The alliance, first formed in 2009, focuses on the integrated delivery of print to mail solutions for customer communications and has led to products such as the Pitney Bowes IntelliJet Printing Systems.

As part of the announcement, Pitney Bowes introduces a new native Intelligent Printer Data Stream Controller for its printing system and HP’s PageWide Web Press printing platform.

HP also announces its new Performance HDK Mode that can output at 500 feet per minute print speed.

