Jefferies expects cryptocurrency demand to continue for Nvidia, AMD

Jefferies thinks cryptocurrency mining will continue to boost chip demand for the long-term even as other analysts express doubts that the wave will continue, according to CNBC.

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis thinks the risk of an “inventory correction driving material downside is low in the near term.”

Lipacis expects that the same features making the chips attractive to miners will also translate over to blockchain applications in financial services beyond cryptocurrency.

Lipacis reiterates his Buy ratings for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) with the price targets of $180 and $19, respectively.

Nvidia shares closed today up 3.24% .

AMD shares closed today up 2.45%.

