Agrium (AGU +2.8% ) and Potash (POT +3% ) have gotten an unconditional OK from the Canadian Competition Bureau for their merger via a no-action letter today.

The two had previously gotten unconditional approvals in Russia and Brazil, while it awaits results in the U.S., China and India.

The CCB says the deal isn't likely to lead to a lessening or prevention of competition in potash, phosphate fertilizers and nitric acid.

The two expect to close the deal and become "Nutrien" by the end of Q4.