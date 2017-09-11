Southwestern Energy prices $1.15B in debt

Southwestern Energy (SWN +4.4% ) has priced an offering of $1.15B in debt in two tranches.

The company's offering $650M in 7.5% senior unsecured notes due 2026, and a $500M series of 7.75% senior unsecured notes due 2027.

Both series will be sold at 100% of face value.

Net proceeds are expected at about $1.133B; SWN will use $327M to repay a 2015 term loan, and the rest along with cash on hand to fund tender offers (for any and all of its 4.05% senior notes due 2020, and $100M of each of 4.1% senior notes due 2022 and 4.95% senior notes due 2025).