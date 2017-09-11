Media companies band together for sports-free streaming

A number of "loner" networks in the new streaming era are banding together along with their parent companies to offer a new direct service counterprogrammed for those who don't care for sports, The Wall Street Journal reports.

A soft launch is weeks away for a service from Discovery Communication (DISCA -2.1% ), Viacom (VIA -1.5% , VIAB -0.3% ), AMC Networks (AMCX -0.7% ), Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI -0.3% ) and A&E (co-owned by Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Hearst).

Subscriptions will be less than $20 a month -- helped along by the fact that the service will save on what has become very high costs for live sports programming.

The exact list of networks is still to be determined, but sources say the parent companies all expect their core channels will be part of the service.

It will be branded Philo after the college-campus streaming specialist that will be powering it (itself named for TV inventor Philo Farnsworth).