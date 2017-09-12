Futures relieved by N.Korea sanctions

The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq all closed higher by over 1% on Monday, for only the second time this year, as the UN voted unanimously for fresh sanctions against North Korea.

The measures will cap oil imports to the isolated country, impose an embargo on all textile trade, and require inspections and monitoring of Pyongyang's sea vessels.

U.S. stock index futures are staying green on the relief, all up by 0.2% .

Oil is up 0.1% at $48.12/bbl, gold is 0.6% lower at $1327/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 bps to 2.16%.

