Self-driving guidelines hit the road

The U.S. Transportation Department will unveil streamlined safety guidelines today for automakers that want to deploy self-driving vehicles, as members of Congress push to remove regulatory barriers for the technology.

A Reuters source said the new document is titled "A Vision for Safety" and will be less "burdensome" and half the length of the Obama administration guidelines released in September 2016.

Previously: House passes self-driving bill (Sep. 06 2017)

Related stocks: GM, F, TM, OTCPK:NSANY, HMC, OTCPK:BMWYY, OTCPK:DDAIF, TSLA, FCAU, ALV, INTC, NXPI, STM, GOOG, GOOGL, UBER, LYFT, WBC, OTCPK:AUDVF, OTCPK:VLKAY, BIDU, NVDA, OTCPK:GELYY, CAR, HTZ.